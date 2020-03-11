The future of Unity Broadcast Network is uncertain after the county school board voted to sell the building it calls home.
Members of the Itawamba County School District (ICSD) board voted during their March 2 meeting in favor of selling Clay Community Center. The building once served as a meeting place for the former Clay RCDC and has been the home of Unity Broadcasting Network since 1987.
School board attorney Michelle Floyd brought the matter before school district leaders, stating it was her understanding Unity Broadcasting was closing their doors, and a potential buyer had expressed interest in the building. She told the board they would have to accept sealed bids as due process.
The building and the 2.5 acres on which it sits are owned by the school district.
In a phone conversation with The Times, Unity’s chairman of the board, Darron Pitts, said the business was still in operation and there are no plans to close it. Pitts and his wife, Tabitha, who serves as Chief Operations Officer, run the 33-year-old Christian television station.
“We have no plans of closing and weren’t aware of the potential sale of the building,” Pitts said.
The couple signed a five-year subletting contract with Carolyn Spencer, representing Clay RCDC, in December 2019. But that group no longer meets, throwing the legality of the contract into question.
Itawamba County Development Council executive director Vaunita Martin confirmed that Clay RCDC has been inactive for some time.
“We only have four active RCDCs in Itawamba County,” Martin said. “Pleasant Grove, Houston, Ryans Well and Carolina are the only ones since I came on board over five years ago.”
Since Clay RCDC is inactive, whether the contract is binding is an open question, one that leaves the business at the mercy of whatever happens or whoever makes the purchase.
Tabitha Pitts told The Times that Spencer had filed the contract with the local chancery clerk’s office, but that her attempts to reach Floyd in December to confirm the contract were unfruitful.
Darron Pitts said many churches now stream their services online via social media, and the FCC no longer issues licenses for new stations. This leaves Unity Broadcasting as one of the few Christian television stations still in operation.
“We’ve been working on some new ideas at the station,” Pitts said. “We are still actively doing things.”
Founded by Tabitha Pitts’s father, Pastor Lealon Owens, Unity Broadcasting operated a handful of stations in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri at its height. According to a Feb. 18, 2015 article in The Times, the couple expanded their role in developing the Christian broadcasting company’s future, including giving it more contemporary branding.
“We have no intention of closing,” Tabitha Pitts said. “We just hired a new station manager and are looking forward to his new ideas. Sure we have seen a decline like all television stations, but our desire is took keep the station open and keep my father’s dream alive.”
Pitts said they were unaware of the school board’s intention to sell the building and had received a phone call from a concerned third party.
“We just hope whoever buys it will allow us to stay,” she said.
Clay Community Center, in which Unity operates, is one of only a handful of old schoolhouses left in the county built in the 1930s. The buildings were closed when the county’s elementary schools were consolidated in the late 1950s.
According to Jennifer Baughn with The Mississippi Department of Archives and History, although the Clay building meets eligibility requirements to be listed as a Mississippi Historic Landmark, it is not currently distinguished.
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors recently abandoned their plans to demolish Banner Schoolhouse after they learned that state law prohibits the demolition of publicly owned structures with historic significance.