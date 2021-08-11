Itawamba County Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse has been reappointed to the Access to Justice Commission.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued the appointment order on July 9. The appointees will serve three-year terms set to end June 30, 2024.
Also appointed to the Commission are Hancock County Court Judge Trent Favre, Harrison County Law Library Director Stephen T. Johnson, Jackson attorneys Cynthia Lee and Julian D. Miller. Along with Clouse, Hinds Chancery Judge Tiffany Grove of Raymond was also reappointed.
Access to Justice Commission Executive Director Nicole McLaughlin of Tupelo said, “The Commission is excited to have these new and returning Commissioners and we look forward to the insight they will bring to assist with projects and initiatives that expand access to justice in Mississippi.”
The Supreme Court created the Access to Justice Commission in June 2006. The Commission works to develop and recommend policies, programs, and initiatives that assist the judiciary in meeting needs for civil legal services to the poor.
The Access to Justice Commission assists low-income people through free family law clinics across the state. The Commission most recently partnered with the Mississippi Center for Justice to create a virtual court navigator for litigants in Justice Court. The Commission spearheaded efforts to help self-represented civil litigants by creating forms to help them draft documents for filing in Chancery Court. The Commission partnered with other organizations to produce a series of self-help videos for litigants in Chancery and Youth Courts. The Commission through its website also provides information about eviction and other housing issues, criminal records expungement, immigration law, workers’ rights, and assistance for the elderly and veterans.
Clouse has served on the Commission since June 2018.
She took office as Chancery Clerk of Itawamba County in January 2016. She is a life-long resident of Itawamba County and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She spent four years of her teaching career at Milam and over 20 years at Mantachie. She is a member of Ozark Baptist Church, the Itawamba Republican Women’s Organization, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Mantachie Rural Health Care Clinic. She and her husband Craig have two daughters, Mallory, and Emilee Beth.
For more information about the Access to Justice Commission and the civil legal resources it provides, go to http://www.msatjc.org/.