Itawamba County, Mississippi and the majority of the eastern half of the nation witnessed the onslaught of extremely cold temperatures during the weekend as the result of a weather front that arrived locally Dec. 22.
Winter Storm Elliot was ushered in with snow Thursday night and signaled temperatures not witnessed in North Mississippi in decades for this time of year.
The lows were recorded close to single digits, with wind chills below zero Friday.
“For Fulton, Mississippi today's high is 19 with a low of 11. The high of 19 is the coldest since Dec. 23, 1989, and the low of 11 is the coldest since Dec. 26, 1985, said meteorologist Johnny Parker of Smithville on Friday.
The winter blast caused disruptions throughout Itawamba County and Northeast Mississippi from rolling blackouts to some City of Fulton residents rationing water.
Fulton issued a conserve water notice Dec. 23 for residents along John Rankin Highway, including N. Cummings Street. Workers were using heaters to try and keep water flowing but faced difficulties into the night due to the freezing temperatures.
On Christmas Eve the city sent another notice to residents to continue to ration water.
“N. Cummings St. and John Rankin Hwy. customers, please continue to ration your water. We have two heaters working to keep the water thawed, but with temps as low as they are, the water is not staying that way. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are doing all we can, but the elements are working against us,” the notice read.
Some residents responded to the notice with best wishes for city workers while others expressed their frustrations.
“Thank u all for being out there all night in this cold. Praying it will be going soon. Merry Christmas,” one resident responded. But one resident responded, “There is no water to ration.”
Some residents were under a boil water notice Christmas day.
Last week, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency listed North Mississippi counties in the extreme threat category. Threats included the potential of frostbite within 30 minutes of outdoor exposure and the risk of hypothermia for those outside for long periods.
A Wind Chill Advisory was also issued for the area.
“This is only the third time that North Mississippi has been put under a Wind Chill Advisory in December. The last two occurrences were in December 2017 and again in December 2010. The northern counties of North Mississippi were under a Wind Chill Warning. This is the first time ever on record that NWS (National Weather Service) Memphis has issued a Wind Chill Warning in the month of December,” Parker said.
The Daily Journal reported that Keith Hayward, manager of Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association, said TVA called Friday morning saying they had issues with the power grid and could start rolling blackouts.
“In my 34 years in the business, I have never had to do that,” Hayward said.
The Tombigbee Electric Power Association, a TVA customer that serves Itawamba area residents, also noted that TVA was asking customers to conserve energy and said that they are not at the point of blackouts at this time but published this notice on its website Friday:
"As you would expect, power usage is at a very high level at this time both across our system and large parts of our region and country. Please do everything you can to conserve energy. TVA has asked that its customers do what they can to reduce the load at this time. Our goal is by at least 5%. We likewise ask that of our members. If we all work together small things can make a large impact. Please do your part."
However, by Christmas Eve rolling blackouts were announced for Itawamba County residents as well.
Contains information from Monroe Journal and Daily Journal news reports.
