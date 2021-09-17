Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Stone Collier missed the first few days of his senior year at school. He was a bit busy in Shelby, North Carolina trying to help the Tupelo 49ers bring home their first World Series Championship. The 49ers baseball team is made up of all-star talent who plays for Tupelo’s American Legion Post 49 in the American Legion Baseball league. They made only their second World Series appearance in the team’s 80 year history in mid-August.
The 49ers won the Mississippi State Championship on July 25 to advance to the Southeast Regional and then earned their ticket to Shelby by winning the Regional on August 9.
Collier discussed the team’s postseason,
“winning the regional and making it in the top-4 at the World Series was the experience of a lifetime! There wasn’t a bad team in either the regional or the World Series.”
The American Legion World Series in Shelby ran from August 12 through 17. The 49ers advanced to the semi-finals. Collier and his team were one of four teams left standing out of the more than 3,400 teams who play American Legion baseball, but their season ended with a loss to eventual champion Idaho Falls.
Collier elaborated on the World Series experience, “All of the games had a good, competitive atmosphere. Playing and knowing your season could be on the line is a very stressful thing, but when you come out on top, it’s really special.”
Collier received two national awards at the conclusion of the World Series, the Click Cowger RBI award which he shared with teammate Easton Hood. Both 49ers had 13 RBI in the regional and World Series. The award is given to the player with the most RBI during the postseason.
The James Daniel Sportsmanship award was also awarded to Collier. It is given to the World Series player who best represents teamwork, loyalty, cooperation, self-reliance, fair play and courage.”
“Winning the James Daniels Sportsmanship award is a huge honor,” Collier said when asked about winning the award. “On field performance is important but staying humble and being a good teammate is key. There were some really special people who ran the World Series and for them to see sportsmanship in me is very special.”
The award was made a bit more meaningful for Collier after he returned home. “A special man named John “J.J.” Gunazzo drove down from his home in Southhaven to present the award at school and that was also really special to me.”
American Legion Baseball is about much more than what happens on the field. The players gain just as much off the field, and Collier explained how.
“Playing American Legion baseball is the most fun I’ve had. While also being an amazing baseball league, it teaches a lot more than baseball. American Legion teaches patriotism and respect to the men and women who give their lives for our freedom.”
The 49ers finished the season with a 31-5 record, and Collier’s individual numbers were just as impressive. He hit .440 with a .505 on-base percentage. Collier had 73 quality at-bats in 75 at-bats with 34 RBI and 28 runs scored.
Collier reflected on the season he and his teammates had.
““We had a very good season. We were arguably one of the best teams to ever put on the 49ers uniform, he said. “We went out there each and every game looking to win and compete.”.
Collier stressed the role the coaches played in the team’s success and chemistry.
“It doesn’t get better than Coach Mac (McKinley Holland) and the rest of the coaching staff. They mean business while also having fun.”
While enjoying their success, the 49ers are eagerly looking forward to next season. They want to make it back to Shelby and finish the job next year. They want to bring the championship trophy back to Tupelo and northeast Mississippi.
Appreciating his time in North Carolina, Collier summed up the experience.
“A lot of memories were made over those two and a half weeks playing ball, and those are memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”