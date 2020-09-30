Itawamba County Emergency Management Director Shae Collum has resigned from his position.
In a letter to the board of supervisors, Collum officially submitted his resignation effective Sept. 16, stating his appreciation to the board, but offering no explanation.
Collum currently works as the building and zoning official and the Emergency Management Director for the City of Fulton.
Each Mississippi county has a full or part-time emergency management program appointed by local government.
Storm or flood damage is handled through the county’s disaster management program. Since the onset of the pandemic, coordinating and distributing COVID-19 PPE supplies throughout the county became an added responsibility of the position.
The board discussed appointing a current employee to temporarily fill Collum’s position until it can be filled.