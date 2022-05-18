High school sports are a big deal in Mississippi – no ifs, ands or buts about it.
In a state as rural as ours, small communities often take great pride in the accomplishments of their young athletes, and sporting events provide recreation and entertainment for those communities where the options for such are limited without driving a significant distance.
Because of the passion folks here tend to have for high school sports, it's sometimes easy to lose sight of the reality: ultimately, these young athletes are still children. There may be scholarships and other education opportunities on the line for a relatively small handful of high school athletes, but most will play their last games, run their last races or make their last jumps in their senior year. They're playing and competing not for their futures, but for the love of the game.
That last game can be quite an emotional experience for an athlete. Every year, without fail, there are some tears shed by and for the exiting seniors after they've made their last tackle, taken their last swing or tossed their final layup. With spring sports in particular, that final game converges with all the other rights of passage for high school seniors – senior parties, one last round of exams and, finally, graduation – to put an exclamation point on an athlete's childhood as they make the transition into young adulthood. It's an exciting time for the kids and their families, but it's by no means an easy one.
Some things – many things – are bigger than sports. Maintaining perspective is as important for fans, if not more so, as it is for the athletes themselves. There's a fine line between passionate fanhood and cruelty, and keeping perspective is crucial to recognizing the difference.
With high school sports, it's important to keep in mind that, at any given moment, odds are good that an athlete on the field or court, or a friend or relative of an athlete, is within earshot. There's not a single thing that happens in a game that excuses, justifies or validates a fan – a parent, in particular – jeering at, putting down or otherwise speaking ill of a high school athlete on the field. This goes doubly for senior athletes this time of year, when any failure in a game is compounded by the realization that the clock on their high school athletic career is quickly winding down toward zero.
So with graduation looming and high school sports wrapping up, remember this year's seniors. Remember what it was like to be a 17- or 18-year-old – the beautiful uncertainty of closing one chapter of your life and opening another. Remember the parents whose devotion brings them to every one of their child's games, as well as the kids whose parents can't or won't show up. Keep those kids and their parents in mind year-round, but this time of year in particular.
And whenever a cross or critical thought about a young athlete tries to make it through the old brain-to-mouth filter, think twice before letting it slip through. Kindness costs you nothing, but saying the wrong words at the wrong time could worsen an already challenging time for young athletes and parents alike. There are much more important things in life than high school sports, and you never know who might be listening.