Baseball is many things to many people – the American Pastime, a source of joy, an escape from trials and realities of our daily lives, an allegory for those very same lives or just a silly game. Truthfully, depending on who you ask, baseball is all of those things.
But those aren't the aspects of the game at the forefront of my thoughts this week. Rather, I've been thinking about baseball in a way from which I think some folks who come across this column may benefit. It's an aspect that's absolutely fundamental to the identity of the game, but one which I'd wager most folks spend little time considering even when it's right in front of their faces.
Baseball, at its core, is a game of failure.
Now what exactly does that mean? It's simpler to show than to tell.
Let's look at some of the greatest hitters to ever play in the big leagues – real legends of the game. Statistically, Ty Cobb tops the list and sported a career batting average of .366. Lou Gehrig batted .340. In more modern times, Tony Gwynn hit at a .338 clip.
I could list off more players, but the running theme is this: players considered to be among the greatest hitters to ever play the game failed to record a hit on almost two-thirds of their trips to the plate.
Even success at the plate is measured in the context of failure; a player batting .300 or higher is having a heck of a season, even when he fails to record a hit seven out of every 10 times he steps up to bat.
And those are the numbers of players hitting well. Even good hitters run into slumps, and it's not that uncommon to see such a player batting below .200 from time to time in the MLB.
Pitchers don't have it quite as rough statistically, but failure is still ever present even on the mound. Cy Young and Sandy Koufax, widely considered two of the greatest to ever pitch, gave up more than 2.5 runs a game on average. Somewhat more recent greats gave up around three runs per game, like Pedro Martinez (2.93 earned run average), Greg Maddox (3.16 ERA), Nolan Ryan (3.2 ERA) and Randy Johnson (3.3 ERA). So even pitchers known for shutting down opposing hitters still give up runs regularly.
Now let's consider the game more generally and boil it down to wins and losses.
In recent history, the Atlanta Braves spent the majority of the 2021 season at or below a .500 record, finally inching above the halfway mark in August after the All Star break. That team went on to claim a World Series title after tallying a record of 88-73 in the regular season, losing nearly half of their games before being crowned world champions.
Perfection is a concept so foreign to baseball that in the 119 years since the World Series era began, representing hundreds of thousands of games played, pitchers have thrown a perfect game – a game in which no opposing batters were allowed to reach base in nine innings – only 21 times.
But why is any of this important? What brought failure to mind?
Monday night, I covered the Tremont baseball team's game against Shannon. The game didn't go the Eagles' way to say the least, as the Red Raiders came away the 17-0 victors in three innings of play. It wasn't pretty.
As of this writing, Tremont is off to an 0-10 start under first-year head coach Daniel Aday. Many factors are to blame, not least of which is the youth of the team. The Eagles have only four upperclassmen on the roster and have multiple middle schoolers starting regularly for the varsity squad. It has been and likely will continue to be a rough 2022 season for Tremont.
For players and coaches alike, frustration and disappointment come easily when the failure fundamental to the game is compounded by even more failure – failure to score runs, to make plays in the field, to throw strikes – and the defeat that comes along with it. And hot on the heels of frustration and disappointment is their cousin, resignation.
But failure can be much more than a source of frustration. It's been said failure is the best teacher, but I'd add to that idiom that it's only a great teacher to those willing to learn from it. And in order to learn from failure, you have to keep going – keep playing, keep working, keep persevering.
Anyone who tells you winning is easy is trying to sell you something. Winning is hard. But perhaps just as hard is refusing to give up when you're losing, to keep working to get better even after any hope for a "successful" season on paper is long gone. It's all too easy to let self doubt creep in until you're going through the motions on the field, just existing instead of competing.
The same goes for many aspects of life beyond baseball. Hardship is as much a part of life as breathing. In the grand scheme of things, losing at baseball is small potatoes compared to the adversity life will throw at you. But just like in baseball, you can be great at what you're doing, do everything right, and still fail.
Everybody knows that Thomas Edison invented the light bulb. But it's easy to forget that in the process of inventing a device that is now so commonplace but so critical to our society to function, Edison failed approximately 1,000 times. It's tough to imagine what our world would be like if Edison had quit after his 999th attempt.
To the Tremont baseball squad – and anyone else struggling with failure – I'll say this: you don't have to reinvent the lightbulb. But if you want some good to come of the failure you're experiencing, you have to show up, keep working and learn – from your failings, but also from your coaches. It's important to be coachable, to accept that the men teaching you might just know a thing or two about the game that will help you.
It's also important to understand that baseball is a game. At the end of each game, you go home and go about the rest of your life. But it's equally important to understand that the way you approach baseball will influence how you approach things beyond baseball, whether it be your schooling now or your decisions, relationships and career down the road. I'm not telling you that throwing in the towel now means you'll do so every time you hit a figurative speed bump for the rest of your life, but the habits you develop now will absolutely affect how you tackle hardship later in life.
Lastly, remember that failure is only pointless if you learn nothing from it. You will fail far more than you succeed, both in baseball and in life. The best thing you can do is learn something from every failure, take it in stride and keep moving forward. No one ever succeeded at anything worthwhile without first experiencing failure, and every lesson learned from failure is a success in and of itself.
So whether your struggles are on a baseball diamond, in school, at home or somewhere else entirely, remember this: even the greatest among us fail. What's important is how you respond to it.