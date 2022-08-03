A lot has changed in my life this year.
In January, I began the arduous process of packing up everything I own to move away from my hometown of Hattiesburg for the first time since I was a child. In February, I completed that move and took up residence in Tupelo. I found myself in unfamiliar territory surrounded by strangers – quite the adjustment from Hattiesburg, a city in which I had spent 25 of my 33 years of life.
More than two years removed from leaving Gannett Media and the Clarion-Ledger in 2019, when I felt burned out and unsure I would ever return to a career in journalism, I started at the Itawamba County Times as their new sports editor. And now, after just five months working in Fulton, I'm now taking over a new sports position at the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Never in my life have I experienced such a time of uncertainty and personal upheaval. Even while struggling to make ends meet in the two years prior to my move to Tupelo, trying to find my way outside of the newspaper business, I had my Hattiesburg foundation – friends old and new, my family and a community in which I could barely step outside without running into 10 people I knew.
But living in Tupelo and working in Fulton, my social safety net largely evaporated, and my network of supportive friends and family were suddenly 300 miles away. That doesn't sound all that far, but I don't need to tell y'all how expensive gas has been lately, which made trips home all the more difficult.
Since then, however, I've slowly begun to make a home for myself in Northeast Mississippi. I'd be lying if I said it's home already; one doesn't live in the same city for more than two decades and suddenly call a new place home after only a few months. That being said, I'm making progress.
That progress would not have been possible without my colleagues at the Itawamba Times. Managing editor Teresa Blake does a remarkable job running the Times. It's been a joy and a privilege working with Teresa, office manager Kim Roberts and advertising consultant April Ford Beasley. They made me feel at home in the office at The Times.
Similarly, in my limited time in Itawamba County, the kind, genuine people here have left a lasting impression on me. I've enjoyed covering the high school sports that are the lifeblood of the good folks of Fulton, Mantachie and Tremont. Helping with business and government coverage also served as a welcome expansion of my horizons as a journalist. In a short time, I've gotten to know our area coaches, athletes, business owners and government officials, who all made me, an outsider, feel like a part of their community.
While my role is changing, I'll still be covering sports for The Times in the short term. I look forward to spending more time in Itawamba County and bringing the communities within its borders the sports news they crave each week for the foreseeable future.
Thank you all for welcoming me into the community y'all call home. It's a kindness I won't soon forget.
