Spring is a time most often associated with growth, new life and new beginnings. The deciduous trees' greenery returns, all manner of creatures re-emerge with the warming weather and new grass sprouts on ballfields everywhere. In short, it's a season that tends to inspire hope and excitement for the future.
But for myself, early March carries quite a different association. March 4 marks the 29th anniversary of the inaugural ESPYs, the awards show created by ESPN to showcase and recognize the prior year's achievements in the world of sports.
It was at the very first ESPYs that legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano – widely and lovingly known as Jimmy V. – gave his now famous speech ESPYs after being presented as the first recipient of the first Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award.
During the moving speech, Valvano announced the creation of the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for cancer. The foundations motto: "Don't give up... don't ever give up." If you've never heard the speech, I can't recommend strongly enough that you find it online and watch it.
I was 4 years old at the time of the speech, but it took on greater meaning for me later in life in 2014, when my high school best friend, Jeff, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. To cut a long story short, Jeff endured chemotherapy and won his battle with cancer.
It was during that trying time, more than 21 years after Jimmy V.'s death, that I found comfort and hope his ESPYs speech. Even though he lost his fight with cancer, his words, his passion and his determination to fight as long as he could carried on long after him through the Jimmy V. Foundation. Since 1994, the foundation has raised an astounding $290 million, with a reported 99.5% of that going directly to cancer research.
What Jim Valvano started has impacted millions of people, including my best friend. Thanks to the kind of research his foundation and others like it have funded, Hodgkin's lymphoma has become one of the most the most treatable cancers with a survival rate greater than 90 percent.
Jimmy V. didn't live long enough to see his work come to full fruition. That somber thought weighs heavily on my mind this time of year. But tempering any sadness I feel is the legacy he left behind. Cancer's victory over Valvano was a hollow one indeed, as his example and his legacy have inspired hope for millions.
Hope seems to be in short supply these days, while despair, hunger, sickness and violence we have in abundance. But no matter what struggles we face, great or small, we would all do well to remember that even as he came face to face with his own mortality, Jimmy V. had one resounding message to share: Don't give up... don't ever give up.