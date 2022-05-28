If y'all haven't heard, Southern Miss baseball is pretty good this year.
I'm sure I just induced some eye rolls from a reader or two. I'm acutely aware of the Southern Miss fanbase – or rather lack thereof – in northeast Mississippi, particularly by comparison to Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
I grew up in Hattiesburg and graduated from Southern Miss. My older brother, Trey, started all four of his years for the Golden Eagles and still holds a few school records (career hits and career singles). That school, that campus and the ballfield at Pete Taylor Park are all near and dear to me.
So pardon me while I take off my journalist hat for a minute and put on a black and gold one to brag on my alma mater.
As of this writing, Southern Miss is ranked in the top 25 in multiple national polls, boasting a 42-15 record as it hosts the Conference USA Tournament. After a 4-3 victory over UAB, the Golden Eagles fell into the losers' bracket of the tournament in a 7-6 defeat vs. UTSA on Friday afternoon. The defeat makes Southern Miss' path to winning the tournament more difficult and hurts the Eagles' chances of hosting an NCAA Tournament regional, but they're still well within the running to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2009.
That 2009 Golden Eagle squad finished with a 40-26 record. The 2022 Eagles have already surpassed that win total in nine fewer games, and they could still surpass the record-setting 50 wins accrued by the 2017 Southern Miss team.
And boy do the Golden Eagles have the tools to do it.
At the plate, Southern Miss has a respectable team batting average of .283, with sophomore Dustin Dickerson's .348 leading the team. The Golden Eagles have reasonable power, with 196 extra-base hits on the season including 76 home runs. While we're on the subject, junior Chris Sargent has smacked 20 longballs this season, tied for 20th in the country.
But where the Golden Eagles have really shined is on the mound. Southern Miss' team ERA of 3.06 ranks second in the country, behind only top-ranked Tennessee's 2.37. The weekend starting rotation of Tanner Hall, Hunter Riggins and Hurston Waldrop have a collective 21-8 record and ERAs of 3.00 or lower. The sophomore Hall's 8-2 record leads the way, and he boasts a 2.69 ERA and team-leading 130 strikeouts against 82 hits and just 11 walks. Meanwhile, sophomore Harper Landon has settled in as Southern Miss' primary closer, racking up 11 saves on the year with an ERA of 2.09.
Southern Miss is no stranger to baseball excellence, but pitching has sometimes been the Eagles' Achilles' heel in the past. This Golden Eagle squad's stellar pitching staff might prove to be the key to getting Southern Miss to its first College World Series since that magical 2009 season.
Maybe that's wishful thinking on this Southern Miss alum's part, but time will tell.