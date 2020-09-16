Kelby Comer has been officially named Itawamba County’s prosecuting attorney.
During their Sept. 8 regular meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for Comer to finish the term of Michael P. “Chip” Mills, who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as 1st Circuit Judge. Mills took his oath of office on Friday, March 6.
According to Circuit Clerk Carol Gates, no one else qualified for the position in the upcoming Nov. 3 election, leaving Comer the only party interested in the position.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Comer temporarily to the position during their March 17 board meeting.
County attorney Bo Russell told the board at that time no attorneys within Itawamba County had expressed an interest in the position. Comer was the only candidate from outside the county willing to move to Itawamba to accept the position.
“Because it is an elected position, you must be a resident,” Russell told the board in the March meeting.
Comer is a graduate of Itawamba Community College and an undergraduate of Ole Miss. He taught school in Vicksburg before earning his law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law.
Comer interned under his predecessor, Chip Mills, and worked as a law clerk for the circuit judges.
He and his wife, Morgan, have one child, Rosie.