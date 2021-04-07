On April 6, Fulton voters cast their ballots securing one contender's position and two positions set to face a run-off on April 27.
Richard Comer has been declared the official winner in the Alderman Ward 2 race. Comer received 113 votes giving him enough to secure the seat. His closest challenger, Drew Gough, received 38 votes. Martin Richardson garnered 33 votes, with Sharon Russell receiving 26 votes and Buddy Wayne Haynes receiving 11. There were no Democratic candidates in the race.
With 626 registered voters in Ward 2, only 35 percent turned out to vote in the primary. Although a low number, in the 2017 municipal election only 26 percent of the registered voters showed up at the polls.
Both Ward 3 and Ward 4 will have a run-off election for alderman on April 27.
The ballot for Alderman Ward 3 will give voters a choice between Russ Ramey and Cory Shotts. Ramey received 94 votes with Shotts receiving 63 votes. Candidate Matt Moore received 53 votes.
Ward 3 has 683 registered voters with 31 percent voting in the April 6 primary. Only 9 percent voted in the 2017 race.
Ward 4 will see a run-off between Corey Moore and Jim Holland. Moore was the top vote-getter with 127 votes. Holland received 83 votes, while Steven Steele received 71 votes.
There are 662 registered voters in Ward 4 with the Ward having the highest turnout at 42 percent. A high number compared to four years ago when turnout held at 12 percent.
There are no Democratic contenders for Alderman’s Ward 3 and 4. The race will be decided in three weeks.
In the race for Alderman Ward 1, Democratic candidate Daisy Stone received 41 votes against Khiry Pope’s 26 votes. Stone will face Republican Doug Strickland in June. Strickland received 39 votes in the primary.
Ward 1 has 477 registered voters with 22 percent turning out for Tuesday's vote, roughly 16 percent less than 2017’s turnout of 38 percent.
The Republican winner for Alderman-at-Large is Brad Chatham with 415 votes. Incumbent Liz Beasley received 219 votes and Matt Stanford received 124 votes. Chatham will face Democrat Earleen Young on June 8. Young received 74 votes in Tuesday’s primary.
Republican Emily Quinn won the primary race for the city’s mayor position with 484 votes against incumbent Barry Childers 276 votes. Quinn will face Democratic candidate John Maxcy in June. Maxcy received 75 votes in the primary.
Fulton has a total of 2,448 registered voters. Roughly 34 percent showed up to cast their vote in city-wide races.