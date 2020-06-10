The Samaritan's Market opened May 29 following the closing of The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fulton. Diamond and Sherree King, along with daughter, McKenzie Stephenson, own the new nonprofit, and their mission is to give back to the community. Pictured are, from left, store employee Sherry Young, Sherree King, Wyatt Stephenson, Diamond King, McKenzie Stephenson, and store employee Joanna Crawley.