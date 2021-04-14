Fulton Police Sgt. Chet White makes no bones about the dedication and commitment of his crimefighting partner, Caro, Fulton’s K-9 Officer.
In March the two placed in the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Association’s (MLEOA) annual Law Dog K9 Conference and Certification competition. The event was organized by Hernando Police Department Officers Richard Chandler and Lynn Brown. The duo recommended Caro as a good fit for Fulton Police Department.
Caro earned third place in the 2021 Law Dog Detention Scramble Competition held in March. The competition requires the competing dogs and their handlers to locate hidden drugs underneath 100 road cones. Food and other items are placed among the hides to try and distract the competitors. In the 2018 competition, he placed first.
“Caro had three minutes to find all four hides,” White said. “He found them all and finished third out of 25 dogs.”
White says that Caro still does his job eagerly even after critical health issues sidelined him for a short time.
“We were on a search warrant and Caro passed out,” White said. “Luckily, Dr. Leslie with Creekside Veterinary Clinic was available and we were able to get him checked out.”
Caro was rushed to Tupelo for emergency surgery for a twisted spleen.
“He doesn’t have the energy he once did, but he’s wide open and works hard despite his trial,” White said of his dedicated partner.
The department purchased Caro in January 2018 from Indiana’s Vohne Liche Kennels using more than $8,000 in donations. He was chosen from among 200 other potential dogs. His bond with White was near-instantaneous. Once paired, K-9 handlers take full responsibility for their partners. White then became Caro’s forever handler and friend.
White said events like the one held in March are important when it comes to their objective, keeping drugs off the streets.
“We are very appreciative of HPD officers Chandler and Brown for organizing the conference and certifications,” White said. “It’s important, especially with narcotics detection. If it’s there, Caro will find it.”
Caro has been trained as a police dog since the day he was born, but nothing prepared him for the hurdle he crossed facing surgery and then recovery.
“He’s a fighter. He just keeps pushing through and that’s what makes him so special,” White said.