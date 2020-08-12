Dump trucks loaded with tons of red clay dirt have been rolling onto a 9.58-acre site on Access Road making ready for the foundation of the much- anticipated Itawamba County Jail.
West Brothers Construction of Columbus received notice to proceed with the 21,750-square-foot, 104-bed jail from Three Rivers Community Investment Corporation on May 11.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors and Three Rivers secured financing through certificate of participation notes for $10,785,000 covering construction cost, closing cost, and interim interest expense. The deal was finalized on April 30, 2020.
County Administrator Gary Franks said the agreement between the county and Three Rivers will be for 20 years.
Although Itawamba County officials considered several variations for the facility, including versions that housed both the sheriff’s department offices and a new courtroom, the final product will be a relatively basic jail.
The need for a new jail stems from a combination of overcrowding and dilapidation of the current jail located in downtown Fulton. Portions of the jail are more than 70 years old.
The most pressing issue is the current jail is not large enough to hold the county’s inmate population. At best, the jail holds a maximum of 35 inmates. At times, they have housed as many as 60 inmates.
The overcrowding dilemma led Sheriff Chris Dickinson to begin housing prisoners in Tishomingo County at a cost to the county of $25 a day per prisoner. The tab for the service has reached between $10,000 and $15,000 a month, some $180,000 a year.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson has been pushing the board of supervisors for a new jail since he came into office in 2008.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on Access Road on August 18 at 3:00 pm. The full story, along with a timeline of the project, will run in the August 26 edition of The Times.