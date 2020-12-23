Editors note: Caitlin Parker is Staff Writer and Food Editor for The Times. The combination allows her the unique opportunity to intertwine her love of writing with her love of all things food.
I know cornbread probably isn’t the first thing to pop into your mind when you think of holiday recipes, but surely cornbread dressing is at the top of the list. I’m a firm believer in getting the basics down first, so that’s what we’re going to do and, of course, you can’t have good dressing without good cornbread.
Cornbread was the first thing my grandmother – who we call Mammy – taught me how to cook. Once I perfected her method, it officially became my job every night to make sure it was on the table.
When guests would come for dinner, they would compliment her on the taste or texture of her cornbread, and she would say very matter-of-factly, “Caitlin made it,” and I’m not sure which one of us was more proud when they inevitably oohed and awed over the 10 year old quick bread prodigy.
My mama, being the black sheep of the family, likes sweet cornbread. As a child, I shared my grandmother’s disdain for what, in my opinion, only amounted to a cake with no icing.
While I still don’t want it with greens or beans or anything else savory really, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that a thick drizzle of honey or golden eagle syrup on top of a wedge of hot sweet cornbread makes a pretty fine dessert.
My husband is from Chicago, but thankfully, his mother was southern. I did have to teach him about some things (like how those things you put your groceries in at the store are called buggies and not carts and what it means to “tote” something to the car), but cornbread wasn’t one of them. He prefers his full of cheddar and jalapenos and I am happy to oblige him.
Regardless of whether yours is sweet or savory or what you’re adding to it, you’re going to need an iron skillet; preferably one handed down to you by your Granny who got it from her Mamaw, but if that’s not possible, antique stores and yard sales are always good sources. It may take a bit of elbow grease to get it shining again, but it’s worth the effort.
Here’s a few recipes for you to try once you have that iron skillet ready to go. One from my Mammy, one from my Mama, and one from me. Mammy’s cornbread is perfect by itself or as the base for your holiday dressing.