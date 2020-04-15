The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought the sports world to a standstill and community college athletics is no different.
The Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges suspended the spring sports seasons in mid-March before the National Junior College Athletic Association canceled the spring sports seasons all together a few days later.
However, the NJCAA also announced athletes would not lose a year of eligibility for the 2020 season. That was a bit of good news for two ICC athletes from Itawamba county.
Mantachie native Hannah Sparks, who played prep softball for the Lady Mustangs, is a sophomore on the Itawamba Community College softball team.
“Out of the 15 years of playing, nothing ever prepared me to have a season end so soon when it had just started,” Sparks said. “I was very upset, but I knew God had a plan and a purpose, so I trusted Him in that.”
Sparks was hitting .667 for the Tribe with an on-base percentage of .800. Seeing a limited number of plate appearances before the season was called, she scored six runs and swiped four bases without being thrown out once.
Lane Domino, an Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball product, also expressed surprise about the sudden end of the season.
“It was a very blindsiding thing for everyone on the team for sure.” Domino said. “Everyone was just thinking that a couple weeks off maybe and then we would be back to our season.”
Domino’s sophomore campaign was off to a great start. The Indian was hitting for a .325 average and leading the team with five home runs. He had scored 18 runs and drove in 13 more when the season was canceled.
Sparks is looking to make the most of another season of eligibility.
“My future plans for next year are to hopefully attend ICC to play another season and then hopefully further my playing career afterward,” she said.
Likewise, Domino aims to take advantage of the opportunity.
“With it being my sophomore season I was really devastated at first because I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was going to get another year of eligibility and come back, but luckily I did.”
Both the baseball and softball teams were defending MACJC state champions; baseball won theirs in the regular season and softball won the state tournament. Sparks and Domino plan to help the Indians keep the hardware in Fulton even if their sophomore season has been delayed a year.