Itawamba County Coroner Shelia Summerford says the county had its first coronavirus-related death over the weekend.
Summerford confirmed, Monday, that a 48-year-old Fulton man died at his home Saturday, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. Summerford said she has listed his official cause of death as COVID-19, although he likely died from underlying health causes. The victim suffered from asthma and diabetes, she said, and was being treated for an injury to his foot when he tested positive for the virus.
According to Summerford, the victim was black. According to national data studying race and COVID-19, the virus disproportionately affects black Americans.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports that African Americans comprise 55% of Mississippi’s confirmed coronavirus cases and 67% of its deaths.
As of Monday morning, the Mississippi Department of Health had yet to update their ongoing count of the state’s confirmed coronavirus and deaths to include Itawamba County’s presumptive virus-related death. Summerford said she has reported the death to the MDH.
Summerford said the man’s wife and child also tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Itawamba County spiked over the past week, jumping from four cases just over a week ago to nine cases as of Monday morning. Prior to last week, the county’s coronavirus count had held steady at three since mid-March.
Statewide, 2,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Monday morning. There have been 98 deaths in Mississippi attributed to COVID-19.