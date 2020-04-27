Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford said two elderly residents at The Meadows nursing home in Fulton died Monday after being infected with COVID-19. One patient was 91 years old; the other was 80 years old.
Summerford said she’s responded to four deaths at the nursing home related to COVID-19. On Saturday, she confirmed the death of a 98-year-old patient. Earlier in the week, she responded to the death of a 94-year-old resident.
Although the underlying causes of death were existing medical issues, each patient had tested positive and was being treated for the novel coronavirus. The Mississippi Department of Health has asked that anyone confirmed to have COVID-19 who dies from underlying medical issues be counted among the virus’s victims.
As of Saturday, The Meadows had 36 residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. These residents are being treated in their own wing of the facility.
As of Monday morning, the Mississippi Department of Health has reported two COVID-19 deaths and 49 confirmed cases in Itawamba County. Twenty-seven of those cases are listed as being in long-term care facilities, which the MDH tracks separately.
It takes the MDH several days to update their tallies with new reported cases and deaths. Itawamba County’s additional confirmed cases and deaths are expected to be included within the week.
The staff of The Meadows has been fighting an outbreak of the novel coronavirus since mid-April after an employee tested positive for the virus. Within a week, several residents also tested positive for COVID-19.
Administrators at The Meadows say residents who have tested positive for the virus are being treated in their own wing of the facility, complete with a dedicated nursing and housekeeping staff to care for them.
On Monday, the MDH reported 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, bringing the statewide total to 6,094 cases. The MDH is reporting 229 deaths related to coronavirus.