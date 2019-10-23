Itawamba County supervisors recently approved a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that shows big increases in both revenue and spending.
At 126.55 mills, the county’s total millage rate falls in line with last year’s. Residents are still likely to notice a bump in their taxes, however, because the county’s assessed value is up this year and therefore the value of each individual mill of tax is likewise up.
According to the county’s 2019-2020 budget, the value of a county mill, which funds the cost of general county operations, including employee salaries, road and bridgework and law enforcement, is $120,280. This represents an increase of approximately $1,696 over the previous value of a mill. Each school mill, which covers the operating expenses of the county school district, as well as a small allotment of mills for Itawamba Community College and the adult education program, is valued at $141,432 this fiscal year. This is a bump of around $1,176 per mill over the previous rate.
The individual millage rates for the general fund and school district are 70.75 mills and 55.8 mills respectively. This represents a slight change from the individual millage rates from last year. The school has decreased its millage rate by 10.95 mills; the county has increased its millage rate by the same amount.
Using last year’s millage rate as a guide, the increased value in millage, coupled with the increase in the millage rate itself, should bring in approximately $1.4 million in additional revenue to the county’s general fund.
A quick comparison of this year’s budget to last reveals that just about every budget category has seen a bump due to the county’s increased value.
Some highlights from the budget include:
General government, which covers salaries of the board of supervisors and numerous other expenses necessary to run the county, has a budget of $1,560,874 this year. Of this, $578,874 is allotted for personal services, which include the supervisors’ salaries, $375,000 are in contractual services, $322,000 are in grant subsidies, $15,000 in consumable supplies and $270,000 in other financial uses. Like most line items on this year’s budget, general government saw an increase this year – up more than $407,000 from the previous fiscal year’s proposed budget. Nearly all of this increase can be accredited to bumps in the budgeting for contractual services (up $150,000 from the previous year) and other financial uses, which had no funds budgeted to it in the previous fiscal year. According to county administrator Gary Franks, that money has been set aside as part of funding for the county’s new jail.
The chancery clerk’s office has a proposed budget of $114,605 this year. Of this, $70,406 is allotted for personal services, $18,700 for contractual services, $7,000 for supplies and $18,499 for capital outlay. The office’s budget has been increased by approximately $21,000 this fiscal year.
The circuit clerk’s office has a proposed budget of $114,050. Of that, $75,550is budgeted for personnel services, $24,000 to contractual services, $9,500 for supplies and $5,000 for capital outlay. The office’s budget is up by $13,600 over the previous fiscal year.
The tax collector’s office has a proposed budget of $345,037 this year. Of this, $296,287 is allotted for paying employees; $38,250 is for contractual services; $8,500 is for supplies and $2,000 is for capital outlay. The budget for the office is nearly identical to last year’s, save for a $28 bump.
The county’s election commission has been budgeted $231,600 for the current fiscal year. Of this, $33,300 will pay personnel. $137,300 has been allocated for contractual services. Supplies and materials take up $51,000 of the budget, and $10,000 as been set aside for capital outlay and other expenses. In total, the election commission’s budget was increased by nearly $24,000 over the previous fiscal year.
Itawamba County’s jail has a budget of $864,950 this year, an increase of more than $180,258 over the previous year. Most of this increase can be attributed to contractual services; this year’s budget of $280,000 represents an increase of $150,800 over last year’s. The rest of the budget breaks down as follows: $492,800 for personnel services, $79,150 for consumable supplies and $13,000 for capital outlay.
As always, one of the biggest budgeted items of the year is the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department. This year, the county law enforcement office has been budgeted a total of $1.19 million, an increase of more than $102,700 over what was budgeted last year. Of this, $843,650 is earmarked to pay the department’s deputies and other staff; $116,150 is available for contractual services; $125,000 is for consumable supplies, mostly fuel for the department’s many deputy cruisers; $74,663 covers outstanding debt; and $27,500 has been set aside for capital outlay.
The county’s justice court has been budgeted $281,870 this year. Broken down, that’s $254,370 for personal services, $20,000 for contracted services, $5,000 for supplies and $2,500 for capital outlay. The court’s budget saw an overall increase of approximately $5,700 this year.
Officials have portioned out $241,800 this year for the county circuit court, an increase of $48,800 over last year. The lion’s share of the budget, $152,800, goes to paying personnel; $79,000 is earmarked for contractual services. The remaining $10,000 is split evenly between consumable supplies and capital outlay.
County leaders have had to budget $177,900 toward the county’s reappraisal this year. That’s a 100% increase over what was budgeted last year.
The budget for maintaining the county courthouse grounds and building has been cut this year. County leaders have decreased the budget by $7,400, from $72,000 in 2018-2019 to $64,600 in 2019-2020.
Numbers from 2018-2019 are taken from the original, unamended budget.