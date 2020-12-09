Itawamba County board of supervisors recently approved their final budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Below, you will find a rundown of some of the budget highlights.
Total revenues and expenditures are both up significantly from last year, revenue by $421,500 and expenditures by $426,349.
The budget for general government expenses, including the board of supervisors’ salaries, is $1,341,815 this year, a decrease of $219,059. This total is broken down into five smaller categories. Supervisors’ salaries fall under the personal services category which has a $601,815 budget, up by $22,941 from last year. Additionally, they have $385,000 budgeted for contractual services, $15,000 for consumable supplies, $320,000 in grant subsidies, and $20,000 for other financing uses.
The chancery clerk’s office has a budget of $115,630 this year, a $1,025 increase from last year. Of this, $70,431 is designated for personal services, $19,700 for contractual services, $7,000 for consumable supplies, and $18,499 for capital outlay.
The circuit clerk’s office has a budget of $128,710 this year, a $14,660 bump from last year. Of this, $87,710 is allocated for personal services, $26,500 for contractual services, $9,500 for supplies and $5,000 for capital outlay.
The tax collector’s office got an increase of $36,346 in their budget this year, bringing their total budget to $381,383. Of this, $316,689 is earmarked for personal services, $54,194 for contractual services, $8,500 in supplies, and $2,000 for capital outlay.
The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department has been budgeted $1,233,000 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, an increase of $46,037 from last year. Personal services took the biggest slice with $925,000. Contractual services accounted for $90,000, while $100,000 went to supplies (this includes fuel for the department’s cruisers), and $40,000 went to capital outlay. $78,000 is allocated for outstanding debt.
Itawamba’s jail has a budget of $888,372, a $23,422 jump from last year. This includes $650,872 in personal services, $165,000 in contractual services, $60,000 in supplies, and $12,500 in capital outlay.
The county chancery court budget for 2020-2021 is $70,859. That’s a $2,600 jump over last year’s budget. An increase in personal services from $49,800 to $52,400 accounts for the elevated budget.
The county’s justice court budget hit $312,557 this year. That’s a $30,687 increase from the 2019-2020 budget. $30,187 of that increase is allocated toward personal services.
The budget for this year’s county appraisal jumped up by $77,500 bringing the total budgeted amount to $255,400.
Numbers from the 2020-2021 budget are taken from the final adopted budget.