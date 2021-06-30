In their June 7 meeting, the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors received a reimbursement request from Itawamba County Soil and Water District for the monthly salary of a new employee as well as expenses accrued while traveling to Jackson for fingerprinting. The board agreed to approve the funds for payroll but tabled the request for travel reimbursement until it could be determined if the fingerprinting could be done locally.
The board voted to, once again, approve tax exemptions for local industries including, Mueller Copper Tube, Homan Wood Products, Tri-state Lumber Company, and Toyota. This exemption applies to county taxes on new equipment only including purchases of machinery and equipment, raw materials and various improvements.
These tax exemptions are only open to manufacturers that employ many people and don’t apply to school taxes. Exemptions also aren’t guaranteed; local leaders reserve the right to deny an exemption for any reason.
In other business, the board voted to once again appoint District 4 Supervisor, Eric Hughes, to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board.