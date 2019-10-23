Mantachie High School’s volleyball team played its final game of 2019, last Monday, at The Corral in Mantachie. Their opponent was the Alcorn Central Bears, a team that was undefeated in Class 1, Region 1 play and aimed to maintain their unblemished division record.
The Lady Mustangs fell behind early, 6-2, in game one and never recovered. They came within a couple of points at the 12-10 mark, but the Bears pulled away and won game one 25-16.
Mantachie came alive in game two and gave Alcorn Central everything they had. The game had five ties at the 1-1, 2-2, 16-16, 17-17, and 18-18 marks. Mantachie was ahead 14-10 when the Bears’ coach called a timeout. Whatever he told his team seemed to work; after the 18-18 tie, Alcorn Central scored seven-straight points to win 25-18.
Game three saw a 1-1 tie but that was the only one. The Lady Mustangs fell 25-12.
IAHS finished their season on Tuesday in a division 2-4A match at division winner Caledonia High School. They lost the match in three games. Game one’s score was 25-10, game two’s 25-12 and game three’s 25-11.