Last week was a tough one for Itawamba County’s volleyball programs. Both the Mantachie High School and Itawamba Agricultural High School teams suffered defeats in division play.
Mantachie faced the Belmont Lady Cardinals, who are undefeated in division play, last Monday. The Lady Mustangs won the opening point in game one and pulled ahead 4-2 before Belmont clawed back to tie it at 4-4. The Lady Cardinals built a small lead, but the Lady Mustangs pulled back even at 13-13 on a score enabled by a great dig from junior Lynsey Barber. The Lady Mustangs soon found themselves behind 14-17 and, this time, they were unable to mount a comeback. The final score was 17-25 in Belmont’s favor.
The Lady Mustangs found themselves down 1-3 to begin game two but tied it up at 3-3. They were never able to take the lead, however, and fell by a final score of 16-25.
In game three, Mantachie pulled out to a 4-1 lead and forced a Belmont timeout. They maintained a steady 3-point lead, giving it everything they had to force a game four in the match. But the Lady Cardinals tied it up at 14-14, then again at 16-16 and again 17-17. The match remained tight until the end when Belmont pulled ahead for the 25-22 win. They won the match 3-0.
There were great rallies in all three games, with quick plays at the net by senior McKinley Montgomery, junior Ella Pitts, and eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery, plus some tough digs by juniors Barber and Madison Jones. Too many miscues cost the Lady Mustangs in the match.
Barber had three aces and eight digs; McKinley Montgomery had eight kills and one block and Pitts had four blocks.
On Thursday night, the Lady Mustangs hosted Kossuth in their second division game of the week. The Lady Mustangs played the Lady Aggies close in every game, but lost in three straight 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.
McKinley Montgomery scored nine kills and two blocks; Pitts had four kills and four blocks and Jones five kills.
The IAHS Lady Indians didn’t fare much better. Last Tuesday, IAHS hosted Pontotoc in a division match. The Lady Indians were riding a five-game win streak and were 3-0 in division play. Pontotoc had lost only one division game coming into the match.
IAHS struggled from first serve in game one and found themselves down 7-1 when they called a timeout. They put together a streak of five-straight points before falling 25-7.
Game two played out no better for the Lady Indians. They quickly found themselves down and were never able to make up the ground. Like the first match, they lost 25-7.
As was the case in game one, the Lady Indians found themselves down a quick 7-1 in game three. Despite scoring almost as many points as in the first two games combined, the Lady Indians lost 25-13. Pontotoc took the match 3-0.
Despite some nice plays at the net and some solid teamwork, as was the case with the Lady Mustangs, miscues hurt IAHS.
The Lady Indians fared no better on Thursday. They lost a division match to Caledonia in three-straight games — 25-8, 25-6 and 25-10.
The Lady Mustangs play Baldwyn at home Thursday night; IAHS is taking the week off.