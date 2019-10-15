Itawamba County officials have lifted the burn ban put into place earlier this month.
The county submitted its request to lift the ban, which took effect on Oct. 1 in response to ongoing statewide drought, with the Mississippi Forestry Commission on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, county officials were still awaiting final approval of the ban’s lifting by the MFC, although Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan said he didn’t anticipate any issues with the county’s request to end the ban.
The ban was originally scheduled to end on Nov. 4, but recent rainfall lead local leaders to end it early.
The MFC and Gov. Phil Bryant lifted the statewide burn ban on Monday afternoon. That ban had been in place since Oct. 2.
Both the state and local bans outlawed the use of campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning – anything with an open flame that produces an ember, although it allowed for the use of gas and charcoal grills, as well as gas heaters.
Violating the ban carried a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500. It was enforced by the local sheriff’s department.
According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dicksinson, local residents were understanding of the burn.
“We haven’t had any kind of trouble,” the sheriff said when asked about response to the ban.