Itawamba County should have its long-in-the-works new jail by 2022.
County officials recently signed off on a bid with West Brothers Construction of Columbus to build the nearly $11 million-dollar county jail. The cost to build the new 21,750-square-foot, 104-bed jail is an estimated $10-million. The county will pay an additional $785,000 is construction period interest expense, legal expenses and other costs. Three Rivers Community Investment Corporation, a division of the private nonprofit organization Three Rivers Planning & Development District, issued the bonds that will fund construction of the jail. Itawamba County will purchase the jail back from Three Rivers over the next two decades.
In a lease purchase, sometimes referred to as sale/leaseback, the transaction functions as a loan between the owner of the property, in this case Itawamba County, and the buyer, Three Rivers. The owner sells the property and then immediately leases it back from the buyer. Payments then take the form of rental expenses. At the agreed-upon end of the lease, ownership of the property returns to the party that originally purchased it. That would be Itawamba County, in the case of the new jail.
County administrator Gary Franks said the agreement between the county and Three Rivers will be for 20 years. Three Rivers Executive Director Randy Kelley told The Times the private, nonprofit organization will receive no payment for their services.
“With some current debt that has been paid and some debt going off in the next two years we are hoping to be able to fund the cost without any tax increase,” Franks said. “Of course this is also depending on our assessed valuation remaining constant.”
The new jail will be located on a 9.58-acre plot of county-owned land on Access Road in Fulton, between Max Home and Ferguson Enterprises.
Although Itawamba County officials considered several variations for the facility, including versions that housed both the sheriff’s department offices and a new courtroom, the final product will be a relatively basic jail. The main holding area of the jail will be built around a central tower so that just a few jailers can oversee the entire inmate population. The jail will utilize a videoconferencing system, limiting visitors’ access to inmates.
Franks said they will look at the cost of expanding to the 140-bed maximum capacity as construction nears an end.
Construction of the new jail is scheduled to begin in the coming months. Work is expected to wrap up in early 2022.
The need for a new jail stems from a combination of frequent overcrowding and dilapidation at the current jail, located in downtown Fulton. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the local jail population fluctuates between 20 and 34 people, and the jail itself has a maximum occupancy of 34. Dickinson said he tries to remain below this number, and often will move inmates from the local jail to the one Tishomingo County just prior to a court session, when there could be an influx of new prisoners.
Itawamba County pays Tishomingo County $25 per prisoner per day to house its overflow inmates in its jail, at a total cost of approximately $20,000 per month.
The current jail, which sits between Fulton City Hall and the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library, has fallen into disrepair. Portions of the jail are more than 70 years old. On multiple occasions, the sheriff has said he doesn’t believe the jail could pass federal inspection.
Dickinson has been pushing the board of supervisors for a new jail since he came into office in 2008.