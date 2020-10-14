Itawamba County has reached a new milestone when it comes to COVID-19 numbers, topping 1,000 cases.
The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed on Tuesday’s report that Itawamba County now stands at 1029 cases. That’s 27 cases higher than Sunday’s report of 1,002.
MSDH tracks counties with recent high numbers of COVID-19 cases, Counties are ranked by weekly incidence (cases proportional to population). For the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Itawamba County ranked number one in high incidence with a percentage change of 8%. There were 73 new cases reported.
Of the locally confirmed cases of COVID-19, 84 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long-term care facilities, which is tracked by MSDH. Of the county’s now 24 coronavirus-related deaths, 17 were inside long-term health care facilities.
In mid-April, Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford confirmed the county’s first death.
MSDH also releases weekly data on COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. The weekly reports include the number of staff and student cases, outbreaks, and those under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school and may not yet appear in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories. Only schools which have made a report for the week are listed.
Case numbers between 1-5 are suppressed to protect personal identity.
Here are the new total case numbers for Itawamba County School District:
Total new COVID-19 Positive Teachers/Staff for the Week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
Dorsey Attendance Center (0), Fairview Attendance Center (0), Itawamba Agricultural High School (1-5), Itawamba County Improvement Center (0), Itawamba Attendance Center (1-5), Mantachie Elementary School (0)
Total new COVID-19 Positive Students for the Week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
Dorsey Attendance Center (1-5), Fairview Attendance Center (0), Itawamba Agricultural High School (7), Itawamba County Improvement Center (1-5), Itawamba Attendance Center (12), Mantachie Elementary School (0)
Total Teachers/Staff quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure Week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
Dorsey Attendance Center (0), Fairview Attendance Center (1), Itawamba Agricultural High School (4), Itawamba County Improvement Center (0), Itawamba Attendance Center (10), Mantachie Elementary School (0)
Total Students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure Week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
Dorsey Attendance Center (6), Fairview Attendance Center (8), Itawamba Agricultural High School (16), Itawamba County Improvement Center (2), Itawamba Attendance Center (195), Mantachie Elementary School (5).
Itawamba County School District currently has 232 students in quarantine.
The guidelines for quarantine require anyone who has come into close contact – defined as being within 6 feet from someone for 15 minutes or more without a mask – with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days. If that individual then develops symptoms of COVID-19, he or she will be required to be tested for the virus.
If a symptomatic child is sent home, they must self-quarantine for 14 days unless, after the time the child was sent home, they receive a negative COVID-19 test result or present a doctor’s statement showing the symptoms were unrelated to COVID-19.
An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with the virus in the same group within 14 days.
There have been no outbreaks in the Itawamba County School District since the start of the school year according to the report.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 105,228, with 3,101 total deaths. Over 90,000 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.