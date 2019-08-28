Several of Itawamba County garbage routes will change next week.
As part of an ongoing $1.22-million upgrade to the county’s solid waste system, pickup times for multiple routes are being altered to take advantage of the county’s new side-loading garbage trucks. The changes are planned to take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Tuesday’s pickup schedule will see the most drastic changes. According to Itawamba County Solid Waste Director Mark Stanford, affected routes will include Fawn Grove Road, Dill Road, Franks Road, Park Street, Bruff Branch and Spradling Road.
On Thursday, pickup on the south end of John Rankin Highway will change, and on Friday, most of Highway 25 South.
According to Stanford, although the routes themselves, and the day trash is picked up for a particular part of the county, won’t change, the time a customer’s trash is usually picked up will.
Stanford said residents should have their garbage on the roadside by 7 a.m. on pickup day.
The changes should help take advantage of the county’s three new side-loader garbage trucks. Unlike traditional rear-loader garbage trucks, which require at least one person to drive and a second to pick up trash, side-loaders can be driven and operated by a single person. The driver’s seat is on the right-side of the vehicle, and the driver snags carts using a retractable 12-foot mechanical arm.
Standford said some of the pickup times are expected to dramatically change. In some cases, the trucks will start on one side of the road early in the day and finish the day coming down the other side.
“If you’re getting picked up on Tuesday, you’ll still get picked up on Tuesday,” Stanford said. “Tuesday’s routes won’t start getting picked up on Wednesday or anything like that.”
Itawamba County’s solid waste upgrade began last year with the purchase and delivery of more than 7,500 trackable garbage carts. Supervisors purchased what would inevitably be an initial round of 96-gallon bins from North Carolina-based Schafer Systems International (SSI) for $388,500, or $51.80 per cart. The board spent an additional $2,500 to purchase the company’s WISTAR asset management software, which will be used to monitor and track the carts. The county will be required to pay that fee annually.
Each of the carts is marked with a unique RDIF label, which allows workers to scan and track it. This collects data that can be used to see who’s having trash picked up and who’s not.
In October, the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors purchased three side-loader garbage trucks at a cost of $261,599 apiece.
The Itawamba County Solid Waste Department began using one of the three new trucks the first week of August and has slowly introduced the other two trucks over the month.