The cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season in college athletics left many seniors facing the end of their collegiate careers early and suddenly.
Seniors from Itawamba County weren’t spared the sudden cessation of their careers as college athletes.
Golden native Isaiah Jackson was playing great golf in the 2019-20 season. Coming off the Tigers 2019 Conference USA Championship and NCAA tournament appearance, Jackson placed in the top 20 in all seven events in which he played. While doing so, he set a new program record with a 70.0 scoring average in those events.
Jackson took the end of his amateur career in stride.
“It was kind of tough having the season come to an abrupt end,” he said. “I wasn’t necessarily disappointed, but I knew that it was now time to buckle down and get ready for turning pro and starting that new chapter.”
Jackson, like most college seniors, was given the option to play another year of eligibility.
“I found out that the NCAA was for sure doing eligibility relief for all seniors,” he said. “Once I figured out the details from my coaches on how the eligibility relief worked, I talked to my family and prayed a lot and come to the decision to come back to Memphis for another season.”
Jackson was named a PING All-American honorable mention, last week, for his performance during the past season. He aims to continue his strong play once the 2020-21 season gets underway.
“I’m looking forward to coming back,” he said. “Every year I’ve been in college, I’ve been able to progress. I believe another year of high level collegiate golf will have me better prepared for turning pro next year.”
Carlee Nanney, an Itawamba Agricultural High School alumnae, played for the women’s golf program at Belmont University. The team was on the road and had just finished their first tournament of the spring when postponements and cancellations began being announced.
“We had heard speculation about school closings and going online for classes for the first few days of our trip, but that just didn’t seem possible,” Nanney said. “A few days later, we were out on one of my teammate’s family’s ranch when we found out that the NCAA would be canceling all spring sport championships. It just all seemed surreal. A few hours later our athletic director called our coach informing us that our season was officially over.”
Nanney, whose best finish during her senior campaign was a tie for 32nd at the Greenbrier Invitational, has decided she won’t be using the extra year of eligibility. Instead, she’ll begin coursework in the university’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy program.
“Many years of countless hours of practice came to an abrupt halt. It didn’t seem real then and honestly still doesn’t feel real now.” Nanney said. “I have been blessed with overwhelming opportunities since my time at Belmont began and I cannot wait to see where it takes me during these next three years.”
Hunter White, a senior at Belhaven University and an IAHS baseball product will return to the Blazers and looks to continue the strong performance he had put up when the season ended.
“It was pretty tough, we had gotten off to a good start and things were looking up for us,” White said.
White was hitting for a .362 average with a .455 on-base percentage when the season came to a halt.
“There are still a lot of ‘what ifs’ or unknowns that I constantly think about,” White said. “I definitely feel like it wasn’t supposed to end that way for me and I don’t think I’d be able to just let it end the way that it did.”
The sports management major and marketing minor feels he still has unfinished business on the diamond. He said he plans to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility and keep playing.