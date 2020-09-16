The volleyball teams at Mantachie and Itawamba Agricultural High School continue to play well as we enter the middle of the season. Mantachie went 4-2 on the week and IAHS 2-0.
Mantachie won both of their midweek games last week; they beat East Union in three sets at home on Tuesday: set one’s score was 25-13; set two: 25-15 and set three 25-13. Thursday, they traveled to Potts Camp and picked up their second division 1-2A win in three days. Again, they won in three sets. Set one: 25-21, set two: 25-9 and set three: 25-9.
Saturday, the Lady Mustangs played in a tournament at Belmont High School that featured some of the premier teams from the area. Mantachie suffered their first lost of the season falling to Belmont in two sets. The Lady Mustangs regrouped and beat Choctaw County and Ripley before losing to Alcorn Central. Mantachie finished third in the Gold bracket at the tournament.
Mantachie’s record stands at 9-2 (2-0 in 1-2A)
IAHS opened their week with a non-division match at Smithville and the Lady Indians won in three sets. Set one: 25-10, set two: 25-15 and set three 25-9. Thursday, the Lady Indians played South Pontotoc in a division 2-4A match up. IAHS lost the first set 25-23 but stormed back to win the next three 25-12, 25-11 and 25-7.
The Lady Indians’ record stands at 5-2 (1-1 in 2-4A)