Itawamba County officials have implemented a countywide burn ban.
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors announced the ban late Monday afternoon. It takes effect immediately and will continue through Nov. 4 or until lifted.
Supervisors have yet to set penalties for those who violate the ban, although they are expected to during their next regular meeting, Monday morning.
Spurred by weeks of drought, similar burn bans have gone into effect across Northeast Mississippi, including Lee, Pontotic, Prentiss and Clay counties. Bans are approved by the Mississippi Forestry Commission and posted to their website.
According to the MFC, fines for violating burn bans may be set as low as $100 or as high as $500.
Bans forbid the use of campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning – anything with an open flame that produces an ember.
According to the MFC, wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.