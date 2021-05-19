In celebration of last week’s National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton hosted a packed, socially distanced calendar of events.
“Together Through the Seasons,” was the theme in celebrating the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to their residents during this unprecedented time.
The event included music, a visit by Minnie Pearl, and a Spring Fling Carnival complete with a petting zoo.
Created by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, NSNCW, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, provides an opportunity for residents and their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and surrounding communities to honor the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.