Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton is hosting a SOCIALLY DISTANCED packed calendar of events as part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW), which runs from May 9 to 15. The theme for this year’s national observance, “Together Through the Seasons,” celebrates the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to their residents during this unprecedented time.
Created by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, NSNCW, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, provides an opportunity for residents and their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and surrounding communities to honor the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.
“We are excited and grateful to be celebrating being together safely with our incredible residents, their loved ones, and staff this week,” said Kimberly Amerson Administrator of Courtyards Community Living Center. “National Skilled Nursing Care Week this year is extra special as we honor the unparalleled commitment and resiliency of our heroic staff and the special bonds shared with our residents and their families.”
Some of the festive activities include: Erin Bristow’s groovy jams, Vinnie C singing the blues, a visit by Minnie Pearl. All of these fun events lead to our big day for the community. We will be hosting a Spring Fling Carnival with a petting zoo. We will be honoring our men in blue the Fulton Police Department for National Police week.
For more information about Courtyards Community Living Center’s events or help with nursing home placement please call (662) 862-6140. You can also like us on Facebook to follow all the fun. We are your community healthcare partner.