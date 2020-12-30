Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 30 for both residents and staff.
The Walgreen’s clinic administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
"We are pleased to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine first to our residents and staff,” said Doug Wright, President, and CEO of Courtyards CLC said in a press release. “Our residents are at such a high risk for getting sick, being hospitalized, or passing away from COVID-19.”
Wright also expressed appreciation for the staff of Courtyards and the importance of protecting them from the virus.
“Our caregivers live in the community where the virus continues to spread, and yet despite the circumstances, they continue to risk their lives caring for our most vulnerable. This vaccine has been shown to provide a great deal of protection against the virus and will save lives,” he said.
Wright also praised federal and state officials for designating long term care residents and staff as a priority for the first phase of distribution for the vaccine.
“This has been a very challenging year for our staff, our residents, and their loved ones. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise within our community, we know there is still a long road ahead,” he noted. “However, we are encouraged that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found the vaccine to be safe and effective. We are hopeful that we can begin to put this pandemic behind us and look ahead to brighter days.”
The vaccine requires two shots 28 days apart. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website, based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously tested.