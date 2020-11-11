COVID-19 infection rates continue to soar after posting record numbers in recent weeks.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) website, as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, Mississippi had 933 new confirmed cases and 37 additional reported deaths bringing the total number of cases for Mississippi in 2020 to 128,138 and 3,480 deaths.
Over the weekend, MSDH reported 1,031 new cases on Saturday, Nov. 7 and 804 new cases on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Itawamba County has 1,294 total confirmed cases as of Nov. 10 and 30 total deaths since the pandemic’s beginning in January.
There are currently 118 outbreaks in long term care facilities. Itawamba county has reported 88 long term care facility cases and 17 long term care facility deaths.
According to the Center for Disease Control website, Mississippi has reported 6,340 new cases and 95 new deaths in the last seven days.
Mississippi has performed 733,192 tests with an 11-20 percent positivity rate.
Total number of cases in the United States has climbed to over 9.9 million, currently standing at 9,913,553 while the death total is at 237,037. In the last seven days, there have been 728,598 new confirmed cases.
North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo reported 42 confirmed cases as of Nov. 6. Of their 46 available ICU beds, 11 were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
MSDH tracks counties with recent high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Counties are ranked by weekly incidence (cases proportional to population).
For the two week period of Oct. 5- Oct. 18, Itawamba County ranked third in high incidence which is a 16% increase.
As case numbers continue to rise throughout the state, Mississippi Department of Health will be taking steps to ensure the safety of the our most vulnerable citizens by issuing free masks with attached face shields to eligible citizens.
Those eligible for the free masks include anyone 65 years of age and over and those with health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or weakened immunity.
Masks are distributed at drive-thru testing locations only on scheduled dates. Itawamba County Health Department offers drive thru testing every Monday and will have masks available on testing dates.
Free testing is also available daily at Med Plus Urgent Care and Express Care in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Health Care, and Access Family Health in Tremont.
Itawamba County is still under a mask mandate meaning that all citizens are required to wear a mask in a public space. Social gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. MSDH also reminds everyone that social distancing when in the presence of others is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.