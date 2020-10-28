Covid-19 infection rates are continuing to climb in Itawamba County and Mississippi.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health website, as of Oct. 25, Mississippi had 675 new confirmed cases and eight additional reported deaths. This brings the total number of cases for Mississippi in 2020 to 115,763 and 3,263 deaths.
There are currently 133 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
According to the Center for Disease Control website, Mississippi has reported 5,076 new cases and 86 new deaths in the last seven days.
Total number of cases in the United States has climbed to over 8.5 million, currently standing at 8,553,527, while the death total is at 224,221. Of those, 5,754 were in the last seven days.
Itawamba County reported 1,148 confirmed cases as of Sunday, Oct. 25 – which is 9 higher than their Oct. 23 report – and 25 new deaths.
MSDH tracks counties with recent high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Counties are ranked by weekly incidence (cases proportional to population).
For the two week period of Oct. 5- Oct. 18, Itawamba County ranked third in high incidence which is a 16% increase.
As case numbers continue to rise throughout the state, Mississippi Department of Health will be taking steps to ensure the safety of the our most vulnerable citizens by issuing free masks with attached face shields to eligible citizens.
Those eligible for the free masks include anyone 65 years of age and over and those with health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, or weakened immunity.
Masks are distributed at drive-thru testing locations only on scheduled dates. Itawamba County Health Department offers drive thru testing every Monday and will have masks available on testing dates.
Free testing is also available daily at Med Plus Urgent Care and Express Care in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Health Care, and Access Family Health in Tremont.
Itawamba County is still under a mask mandate meaning that all citizens are required to wear a mask in a public space. Social gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. MSDH also reminds everyone that social distancing when in the presence of others is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.