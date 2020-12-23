The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at North Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15, a significant development in what will likely be a months-long effort to beat back the novel coronavirus pandemic that continues to fill hospital wards across the state.
Mississippi National Guard soldiers arrived in Tupelo at the flagship hospital of the North Mississippi Health Services system and delivered 386 vials containing 1,935 individual doses of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The vaccine supply allocated to NMHS will be kept in ultra-cold storage, with initial distribution to qualifying health care staff planned for next Monday. NMHS is one of a handful of facilities in the state able to keep the vaccine at the temperatures required for stable storage, minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
As case numbers continue to rise, hospital ICU units across the state are filled to capacity.
- According to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) website, as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, Itawamba County surpassed the 2,000 mark. The total number of cases now stands at 2,045 with 47 resulting in death.
- There have been a total of 123 cases total long-term care facilities in the county with 22 resulting in deaths.
Itawamba County is still under a mask mandate meaning that all citizens are required to wear a mask in a public space. Social gatherings are still limited to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. MSDH also reminds everyone that social distancing when in the presence of others is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.