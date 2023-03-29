The CREATE Foundation and United Way of Northeast Mississippi have established the Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund to assist the citizens of Monroe County impacted by Friday's tornado.
All contributions made will go to support recovery efforts. CREATE and United Way will work with city and county governments and nonprofit agencies to provide assistance.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the fund can do so by going to createfoundation.com or unitedwaynems.org. Additionally, donations can be made by calling 662-841-9133 or mailing checks to United Way at PO Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802, or Create Foundation at PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Questions about the Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund? Call the United Way of Northeast Mississippi at 662-841-9133 or the CREATE Foundation at 662-844-8989.
The March 24 EF-3 tornado had an estimated wind peak of 155 miles per hour with a nearly 37 mile path, according to data from the national Weather Service-Memphis. The storm resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries.
In Itawamba County several relief operations are underway.
On Monday, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center in Tremont announced they will hold a fundraising event on Saturday to benefit victims of the tornadoe that ripped through Northeast Mississippi last week.
The benefit will feature the Silver Eagle Band, playing at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The Tammy Wynette Center and the Silver Eagle Band have pledged all tips and proceeds toward relief for those affected by the recent storms. There is no gate charge for the event, but all donations are welcome.
“We’re just looking forward to being of help to our neighbors. It’ll be a blessing to us to support these people affected in these tough times,” said Larry Cantrell, president of the Tammy Wynette Center Board of Directors.
Itawamba Community College donated over 1,000 bottles of water to Amory. Itawamba residents can drop off cases of water or other nonperishable items in the back of the ICC truck parked in front of the David C. Cole Student Services Building on the Fulton Campus throughout this week. ICC said they will be making deliveries each day.
If ICC students or employees were affected and have food or hygiene necessity needs, please email ngward@iccms.edu for coordination of pickup at any of our locations.
Items needed include:
• Paper towels
• Diapers (size 6 and up)
• Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, cleansing wipes)
• Adult diapers
• New packaged underwear (men’s, women’s, children’s)
• New packaged socks
• New packaged undershirts
Over the weekend, the Fulton Fire Department joined several other Itawamba County fire departments, as well as Fulton Police and Itawamba Sheriff’s Departments, in a response to the Amory Tornado event.
