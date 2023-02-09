Crime Stoppers

Katarsha White, a lieutenant with the Tupelo Police Department, receives the Officer of Year Award from Crime Stoppers coordinator David Harville during the Crime Stoppers Awards luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the ICC Belden Campus in Tupelo.

 By Adam Robison Daily Journal

TUPELO – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi named The Itawamba County Times the 2022 Media Representative of the Year at its awards luncheon Feb. 1 at ICC-Belden.

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

