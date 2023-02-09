TUPELO – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi named The Itawamba County Times the 2022 Media Representative of the Year at its awards luncheon Feb. 1 at ICC-Belden.
“Your media coverage, hard work and dedication to Crime Stoppers was instrumental in the success of our progress,” the award reads.
Teresa Blake, former Managing Editor of The Times, covered the 2022 Crime Stoppers breakfast and published a story in the weekly Itawamba County newspaper. Blake also referenced the work of Crime Stoppers in her series of articles on residents who were reported missing in the county.
“The importance and support of an organization like Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is critical not only to the safety of the citizens of this area but also to the law enforcement officers to which it serves.” Blake said. “It was my pleasure to cover their events during my time at The Itawamba County Times and I offer many thanks for their acknowledgment of our local paper.”
Crime Stoppers also presented other awards at the luncheon attended by law enforcement officers and agencies from Northeast Mississippi and Crime Stopper members from around the region.
Lt. Katarsha White of the Tupelo Police Department was named the 2022 Officer of the Year.
White started as a patrol officer at Tupelo a quarter century ago and slowly made her way up the ranks. She is currently a School Resource Officer but also serves as the reserve officers program coordinator, the Community Oriented Policing coordinator and the executive director for the Police Athletic League.
She also coordinates a number of community outreach programs designed to improve relations and interactions.
“People think that to be selected Officer of the Year, the officer has to be involved with enforcement or part of a heroic event,” Crime Stopper volunteer Bob Baughn said. “However, it is strongly felt that Lt. White’s coordination of the community-oriented police programs significantly helped in the reduction of major crimes. Her volunteerism is exceptional.”
Crime Stoppers also presented the Law Enforcement Cross Award to the family of the late Johnny Patterson, a Shannon School Resource Officer who was killed in the line of duty in January 2022.
The Law Enforcement Cross Award is presented to officers within the Crime Stoppers 10-county coverage area who are killed in the line of duty.
“This award is the highest honor that we can give to an officer who makes the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and serving the public,” Baughn said.
Patterson, who was also the Verona assistant police chief, was directing afternoon traffic in front of Shannon Primary School on Jan. 13, 2022. He was standing on Highway 45 when a car traveling at a high speed plowed into his car, knocking it into him. He was carried to the hospital in critical condition and died about a week later.
The award was accepted by Patterson’s sister-in-law, Katherine Terry, who said being a police officer was the life calling of Patterson, who loved his community and the children at the schools he served.
The luncheon’s speaker was Master Sgt. Chaz Kennedy of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s special victims unit dealing with human trafficking. He said trafficking is a problem in northeast Mississippi and urged officers to remain vigilant.
Includes information from William Moore of the Daily Journal.