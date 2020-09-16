Two of the county’s cross country teams, Tremont Attendance Center and Mantachie High School, kicked off their seasons on Thursday, September 3 at the South Pontotoc Invitational at Cherry Creek Orchard in Pontotoc.
Tremont’s boys team finished fourth in the 1A-3A race.
Runners finishing in the top-40 in that event were: 5th – Brayden Burroughs, Tremont; 9th – Konner Sartin, Tremont; 14th – Haden Robinson, Tremont; 17th – Gentry Lynch, Tremont, 23rd – Ryan Parker, Tremont; 27th – Tyler Whitaker, Tremont; 31st – Conner Moore, Mantachie.
In the girls 1A-3A race, local runners finishing in the top-40 were: 7th – Christy Caballero, Tremont; 14th – Cayley Miller, Mantachie; 20th- Paige Gillespie, Tremont; 26th – Kelly Cleveland, Mantachie; 32nd – Layla Kent, Tremont; 33rd – Lynden Whitehead, Tremont; 34th – Angelina Collums, Mantachie.
Mantachie Junior High placed two runners in the top-40 in their races. In the girls race, Annie Amon finished 20th, and Cayson Nix finished 39th in the boys’ race.
Saturday (9/12), Tremont; Mantachie, Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Attendance Center all competed at the Mooreville Invitational which was ran at Hussey Sod Farm.
Tremont’s boys finished fourth as a team in the 1A-3A event.
Runners in the top-40 in that race included: 4th – Burroughs; 9th – Sartin; 14th – Robinson; 28th – Whitaker; 20th – Moore; 33rd – Ryker Thomas, Tremont; 37th – Parker.
On the girls side, IAHS’s Kate Gann finished 10th in the 4A-6A event and Caballero finished 10th in the 1A-3A event.
Gann was the only IAHS runner in the top-40 in the high school event.
Other than Caballero, girls finishing in the top-40 in the 1A-3A race included: 22nd – Gillespie, 32nd – Kaylie Barber, Mantachie; 34th – Miller and 35th – Kent.
In the junior high races, Mantachie’s girls finished fourth and boys seventh as a team.
Girls in the top-40 from the county included: 21st – Mollianne Allen, IAC; 22nd Amon and 23rd – Jozie Sheffield, Mantchie.
In the boy’s race, Nathan Williams from Mantachie finished 10th; 24th – Nix; 32nd – Michael Veal, Mantachie.