On the wall of the office located in the Lodge at Crossroads Ranch hangs a vibrant quilt made up of every color of the rainbow. This quilt was donated to the Ranch and holds a lot of significance for the families involved here.
“It’s like when Dorothy gets to Oz,” said Bennett, “when people come in here their world is in black and white and we put their lives in color,” she explained, “that’s what the quilt represents. It gives them hope.”
Dorothy may have said, “There’s No Place Like Home,” but for the last seven years Crossroads Ranch founder Renae Bennett has worked tirelessly to bring just that to this area: a place like home for high functioning special needs adults.
“We want people to realize we’re trying to build a place where we would want to live,” Bennett explained, “we don’t want them to live like second-class citizens. They deserve what we deserve.”
The idea for Crossroad’s Ranch came to Bennett while searching for an assisted living facility for her son, Marcus. At only 17 years old, Marcus sustained a traumatic brain injury leaving him mentally disabled.
Bennett quickly realized that there was a need within the local community for a residential living facility for high-functioning special needs adults.
Situated on 42 acres, Crossroads Ranch consists of the Main Lodge, five residential duplexes, and the Skills Depot which includes a pottery studio and newly built green house.
The Main Lodge houses the kitchen and dining area, where residents will share meals together, classrooms, a game room, an exercise room, and a couple office spaces.
Bennett’s vision has been supported by members of the community since the project’s beginning.
The initial build was done by volunteers from Christian nonprofit Carpenters for Christ and Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope.
Over the past four years, they’ve netted over $700,000 through fundraisers like Denim and Diamonds as well as from donations from local celebrities such as world series champion Brian Dozier, as well as, pro golfer Ally McDonald.
Bennett intends for the Ranch to sustain its day-to-day activities through further donations, fundraisers, and pottery sales from the ceramic angels that will be made by residents in the skills depot.
Pottery was something Bennett turned to after her son’s accident.
“I cut hair for years, but after Markus’s accident, I prayed for God to send me something that he would be able to do too,” says Bennett.
The communal living spaces in the Lodge are accented with the ceramic angels and serving pieces made by the residents at Crossroads Ranch in their pottery studio.
Construction on the greenhouse at the Skills Depot was recently completed. Bennett says they plan to grow produce not only for the residents, but will also have surplus available for sale to the community as well.
Crossroads Ranch currently has three of its five men’s residential duplexes completed. Each duplex will house two male residents with a shared storm shelter connecting the two living spaces. Bennett says the finish date for the last two duplexes all just depends on when they will have the volunteers to complete the work.
The future for the Ranch will involve building duplexes for female residents. There will be space for ten female residents total. When asked about the timeline for those Bennett told the Times that was in God’s hands.
“It will happen whenever God says it happens,” assured Bennett.
A ribbon cutting for the adult residential community was well attended on Monday, Nov. 2. The official opening date for Crossroads Ranch is July 31, 2021.