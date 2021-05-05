With move in day just on the horizon, the good folks at Crossroads Ranch, an Itawamba County based residential community for high functioning special needs adults, are preparing for their second fundraiser of the year.
The Second Annual Brian D. Turner Memorial Fund Golf Tournament will be held at the Fulton Country Club on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 12 p.m.
This is a two-person scramble event with a limit of thirty teams. The cost of entry is $100 per person which gets you 18 holes of golf, a commemorative t-shirt, and a meal.
Sponsors are still being accepted for the event. There are four levels to choose from:
- EAGLE Sponsors- $250 +
- Closest to Hole Sponsor- $200
- Hole Sponsor- $150
- In Memory or Honor of Signs- $100
In April, the Ranch partnered with the Pilot Club and Anchor Club of Fulton in holding the club’s longstanding Bowls of Love Fundraiser. With each ticket purchase, patrons received a bowl of soup with crackers and a dessert served in ceramic bowls that were handmade by residents of Crossroads Ranch.
Applications are now open at Crossroad’s Ranch for male residents. In order to apply, you will first need to contact the Ranch about scheduling a tour. If you feel that Crossroads Ranch is a good fit for you and your family after touring the property and meeting the staff, you are encouraged to fill out a resident application. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $50.
To learn more about becoming a resident at Crossroads Ranch, you can schedule a tour by sending an email to xroadsranch@gmail.com. To become a tournament sponsor, please contact Susan at 662-891-7178.