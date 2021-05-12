With their July 30 move in day just on the horizon, the good folks at Crossroads Ranch, an Itawamba County based residential community for high functioning special needs adults, have multiple fundraising events planned for this summer. Organizers are hoping to provide some much needed fun and socializing for the entire community, as well as opportunities to help support the Ranch.
The first event is a car show scheduled for Saturday, June 12 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event is free to the public, however, donations are always appreciated and will go directly to benefitting the Ranch.
The event is being held on the runway outside of the Skills Depot --which houses the community’s pottery studio and greenhouse space – at 716 Airport Road.
Pre-registration is being held until Friday, June 4. The cost for entry is $15 for the first car/truck and $10 for each additional vehicle registered in the same name. The fee for late registration (after June 4) is $20 per vehicle and can be paid at the entrance.
Vendor applications are also being accepted with a $50 non-refundable vendor fee. There will be door prizes and drawings for participants. Volunteers are still needed to assist in judging the vehicles.
The Second Annual Brian D. Turner Memorial Fund Golf Tournament will be held at the Fulton Country Club on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 12 p.m.
This is a two-person scramble event with a limit of thirty teams. The cost of entry is $100 per person which gets you 18 holes of golf, a commemorative t-shirt, and a meal.
Last year, the tournament raised $13,500 for Crossroads Ranch. Their goal for this year’s tournament is $20,000.
Sponsors are still being accepted for the event. There are four levels to choose from:
• EAGLE Sponsors- $250 +
• Closest to Hole Sponsor- $200
• Hole Sponsor- $150
• In Memory or In Honor of Signs- $100
In April, the Ranch partnered with the Pilot Club and Anchor Club of Fulton in holding the Pilot Club’s longstanding Bowls of Love Fundraiser. With each ticket purchase, patrons received a bowl of soup with crackers and a dessert served in ceramic bowls that were handmade by residents of Crossroads Ranch.
Applications are now open at Crossroad’s Ranch for male residents. According to Ranch leaders, the community currently has housing available for ten male residents.
In order to apply, you will first need to contact the Ranch about scheduling a tour. If you feel that Crossroads Ranch is a good fit for you and your family after touring the property and meeting the staff, you are encouraged to fill out a resident application. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $50.
For more information about volunteering or participating in a fundraiser or becoming a resident at Crossroads Ranch, you can send an email to xroadsranch@gmail.com. To become a golf tournament sponsor, please contact Susan at 662-891-7178.