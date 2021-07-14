Fulton’s new board met for the first time on July 6 with culvert repairs and appointing city positions topping the agenda.
Street Manager Justin Crane appeared before the board first to address an issue with another culvert on South Adams Street. The city faced the same issue two years ago only in a different location, between McBride Drive and the parking lot of Senter Funeral Home. Repairs are now needed across the street in the L & R parking lot. Deterioration of the existing 25-year-old pipe, coupled with erosion are the reasons behind both the repairs.
Aldermen at large Brad Chatham, the last man standing after the 2021 city election, told the board the issues with dilapidated culverts had been addressed in the past, but funding was a problem.
“This was an ongoing problem that we just didn’t have the money to fix,” Chatham told the board. “Now that we have the COVID funds, we can finally get some things done.”
The City of Fulton received some $900k in Covid Relief Funds with requirements mandating it be used on Infrastructure.
Along with the South Adams repairs, the board also voted in favor of repairs to five culverts along Access Road. Crane told the board the culverts start at the Lock and go north.
“Getting these fixed will give us a fresh start,” Chatham said.
In other business, the new board voted to keep city positions largely in place with only a few items tabled.
Appointments approved by the City of Fulton board included the following positions and people:
• Vice Mayor – Brad Chatham
• City Clerk – Ceburn Gray
• City Attorney – Lee Dulaney
• Police Chief – Mitch Nabors
• Fire Chief – Brad Beard
• Utility Manager – Bryan Wood
• Park Director – B.J. Johnson
• Street Manager – Justin Crane
• City Judge – Harold Holcomb
Positions that were tabled included Building/Zoning Official and Floodplain Manager. Shae Collum currently holds both positions. The Zoning Board, Park Commission Board, and Election Commissioners were also tabled until new board members could review the positions.
City officials also agreed to postpone voting on tax exemptions for three local industries until the next meeting.