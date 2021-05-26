Congratulations to Ormella Cummings, Ph.D., North Mississippi Health Services chief strategy officer, on her appointment by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees, which provides oversight for Mississippi’s eight public universities.
Gov. Reeves said in a press release that the nominees “have the credentials and unique and diverse experiences to help us continue improving Mississippi’s education system in a way that prioritizes students above all else. Whether at the K-12, community college, or university level, I believe improving our educational achievement levels is critical to our long-term success and will further our efforts to make Mississippi the best place in America to live, work and raise a family.”
“Part of IHL’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of Mississippians by effectively meeting their diverse educational needs,” Dr. Cummings said. “I am honored to serve as a member of this board and eagerly offer my professional work experience, lifelong passion for education and heartfelt belief that all students can reach their highest potential when mission-driven systems are aligned.”
A native and resident of Itawamba County, she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s degree in education with an emphasis in guidance and counseling, and doctorate in educational and counseling psychology from the University of Mississippi.