A group of current and former Mantachie High School students are organizing an alumni basketball game for late March. They include, from left, John Curtis Devaughn, Bendrick McMillian, Seth Guin and Larissa Lemons. Following the game, McMillian, who records music under the pseudonym Secret the Rapper – will perform his first concert. Proceeds from the event will be used to pay for the school’s upcoming prom and purchase studio equipment for McMillian.