Current and former Mantachie High School students are organizing a fundraising basketball game among the school’s graduates. Any of the school’s graduates.
The school will host a Mantachie Mustangs alumni basketball game on Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. inside the Mantachie High School gym. The matchup will pit MHS alumni, regardless of when they graduated, against each other in a five-on-five, full-length game.
Coaches and referees will be current members of the Mantachie Mustangs basketball teams. Players can be of any age or gender. If they’ve played ball for Mantachie High School and can chip in $15 toward the organizers’ fundraising efforts, they’re in. The group is hoping to recruit 30 people to play.
The deadline to sign up to play is this Sunday, March 1.
Following the game, 2018 Mantachie graduate Bendrick McMillian, who’s building a budding music career under the pseudonym Secret the Rapper, will perform a concert inside the gym.
Planning is being handled by a group of current and former Mantachie High School students, including Larissa Lemons, John Curtis Devaughn, Seth Guin and McMillian himself. Proceeds from the event, which will come from a combination of fees to take part, tickets to watch and concessions to consume, will help pay for the school’s upcoming prom and buy equipment to get McMillian’s music career off the ground.
It was McMillian, Lemons said, who inspired the alumni game in the first place. A former basketball player himself, he and Lemons were taking photographs for the cover of his upcoming album when she realized there were likely others who would be willing to help the aspiring performer with the early, expensive stages of his career. The school also needed to raise money for the prom. Lemons figured, why not kill two birds with one stone?
“We needed a prom fundraiser, and everybody loves Bendrick,” Lemons said.
Lemons spoke with some of her fellow MHS classmates about the idea, and the group decided hosint an alumni basketball game along with the concert would attract a sizable, diverse crowd.
“We all miss our high school days,” Devaughn, a 2019 graduate, said with a laugh. “It brings people home. That was the idea behind it. Just to bring people back.”
Early feedback suggests that the event will go over well.
“We trust we’re going to have a pretty great crowd,” Guin said.
Devaughn described the event as a “fun night all around.” That should be, at least in part, to McMillian’s performance. The young musician has been posting music to the website Soundcloud for months and is growing a following. But this won’t just be his first concert in front of a hometown crowd; it’ll be his first concert period.
McMillian admitted he’s a little nervous, but also excited.
“I think once I get up there and start performing, the nervousness will just fall away,” he said.
Lemons described McMillian as an “amazing rapper.” They’re betting others will feel the same way. The young rapper will receive a quarter of the night’s proceeds, which he will use to buy equipment to set up a small but professional studio in his home. He’ll also sell albums before and after his performance.
“Ben deserves it,” Devaughn said of the fundraising concert. “He deserves this. Mantachie loves him.”