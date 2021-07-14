Dorsey Attendance Center recently held a “Touch and Learn” event for its summer school students. A firetruck was onsite for children to climb aboard, along with a question and answer session with a law enforcement officer, and a trip back in time with a horse drawn buggy. The students enjoyed cups of flavored shaved ice as from the Snowie truck while hanging out with their friends and taking the tour.
The school is celebrating its success with the Summer Remediation Program. Classes were offered at schools across the county this summer aiming to get students back on target after a year of COVID restrictions.