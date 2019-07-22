One of the area’s top wide receivers is changing positions.
Daeveon Sistrunk is making the move to quarterback for Itawamba AHS this fall. He’s replacing Jaxon Orr, who graduated.
Last season, Sistrunk made 57 catches for 1,073 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named to the Daily Journal All-Area team.
Quarterback is not a foreign position to Sistrunk. He played it from seventh through ninth grades.
“It gives us a different element to our offense,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “He’s dangerous out wide, but we’re also putting the ball in his hands a lot more at the quarterback position. That’s going to be a big asset for us.
“He’s an adequate passer and tremendously talented with his legs.”
Hoots believes the Indians will be fine at receiver. It’s a deep position featuring the likes of senior John Brazile, senior Anthony Dilworth and sophomore Tae Chandler.
IAHS will be first and foremost a running team. Senior tailback Ike Chandler returns after rushing for 2,003 yards last season.
“The biggest thing with him is understanding he doesn’t have to do everything,” Hoots said of Sistrunk. “He has a phenomenal player beside him. Ike covers him up a good bit and can protect him.”
IAHS opens the season Aug. 23 at Amory.