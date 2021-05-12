Itawamba Agricultural High School head baseball coach Steve Kerr recently announced the dates for the 2021 IAHS Indian Junior baseball camp.
Young baseball players between the ages of five and 14, or kindergarten through seventh grade, can attend the camp which runs from Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3 at Fulton City Park.
Camp will begin each day at 8 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.
Cost to attend the camp is $55 for individual campers and $50 each for two or more siblings. Attendees need to turn their completed brochure in by May 21 at either the IAHS or IAC offices or Fulton City Park.
Attendees will need to bring their glove, hat and baseball bat each day of camp. Bats will be available for campers to use if they don’t have their own. Catchers are asked to also bring all of their catching gear.
Basic fundamentals will be taught to all campers and other skills deemed appropriate for each age group. During camp, campers will play in scrimmage as well as competition games.
If one would like more information about the camp or have questions, they are asked to call Kerr at 662-587-0622 and leave their name and a message.