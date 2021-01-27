The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications for an Emergency Management Director.
The County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director’s responsibilities include planning and directing disaster response and crisis management activities, provide disaster preparedness training, and prepare emergency plans and procedures for natural, wartime, or technological disasters or hostage situations.
Coordinating and distributing PPE supplies throughout Itawamba County became an added responsibility since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the responsibilities listed, the board has expressed the importance of pursuing any grants that may be available to the county.
A copy of the EMA Director’s Job Description is on file with the Itawamba County Chancery Clerk.
Acting EMA Director and Coroner Sheila Summerford accepted the position of Interim Emergency Management Agency Director following the resignation of former Director Shae Collum on Sept. 16, 2020. Collum retained his position as EMA Director and Building and Zoning Official for the City of Fulton.
The board previously discussed the possibility of making the EMA Director position full-time if other responsibilities were added, but that discussion was tabled until further research could be conducted.
Application and resumes will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., Friday January 29, 2021, and can be sent to:
Attn: Itawamba Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 776
Fulton, MS 38843